Element Pointe Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,992 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,782 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC dropped their price target on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.06.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

