Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,275,000 after purchasing an additional 565,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after purchasing an additional 757,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,861,000 after purchasing an additional 666,260 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $3,294,446.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $2,336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,397 shares of company stock worth $32,516,718. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.71.

Shares of ZM opened at $254.97 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.16 and a 12-month high of $486.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.38. The stock has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.