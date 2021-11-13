Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 199,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $2,572,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $837,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $1,522,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $458.99 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $466.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $425.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.65. The company has a market cap of $432.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.91.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

