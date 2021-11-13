Element Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,892,000 after purchasing an additional 802,664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 682,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after purchasing an additional 563,627 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 657,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,318,000 after purchasing an additional 365,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,804,000 after purchasing an additional 365,671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.07. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

