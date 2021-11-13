Element Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 344,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXR opened at $197.96 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.56 and a fifty-two week high of $203.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.15 and a 200-day moving average of $171.02.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.11%.

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.73.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.