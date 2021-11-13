Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Reduced by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY opened at $259.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $248.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,429 shares of company stock worth $58,650,625. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.18.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

