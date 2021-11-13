Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) and Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Critical Contrast

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) and Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Citrix Systems and Elys Game Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citrix Systems 3 3 1 0 1.71 Elys Game Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Citrix Systems currently has a consensus target price of $102.60, suggesting a potential upside of 14.41%. Elys Game Technology has a consensus target price of $7.91, suggesting a potential upside of 67.87%. Given Elys Game Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elys Game Technology is more favorable than Citrix Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citrix Systems and Elys Game Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citrix Systems $3.24 billion 3.46 $504.45 million $2.51 35.73 Elys Game Technology $37.27 million 2.94 -$9.94 million ($0.68) -6.93

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Elys Game Technology. Elys Game Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citrix Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Citrix Systems has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elys Game Technology has a beta of 4.89, indicating that its stock price is 389% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Citrix Systems and Elys Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citrix Systems 9.97% 155.24% 6.61% Elys Game Technology -22.75% -32.39% -20.01%

Summary

Citrix Systems beats Elys Game Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers. The company was founded by Edward E. Iacobucci on April 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other. The Betting Establishments segment offers leisure betting products to retail customers directly through online distribution on websites, betting shop establishment, or third party agents that manages white-label websites and land-based retail venue. The Betting Platform Software and Services segment delivers platform and virtual sports products to betting operators. The company was founded on August 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

