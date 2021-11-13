Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of EDVMF stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

