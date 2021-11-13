Endor Protocol Price Tops $0.0028 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 52.9% against the dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $4.10 million and $37,916.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.85 or 0.00352007 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011688 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008810 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001193 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002575 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.36 or 0.00300263 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012483 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

