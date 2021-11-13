Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Energous had a negative return on equity of 82.98% and a negative net margin of 6,357.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,654,840. The firm has a market cap of $118.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.16. Energous has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

