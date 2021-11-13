ENI (NYSE:E) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC lowered shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.50.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of NYSE E opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ENI has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.724 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in ENI during the first quarter valued at $2,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 11.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,350,000 after purchasing an additional 134,875 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in ENI by 32.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 347,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 84,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,862,000 after buying an additional 75,677 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.