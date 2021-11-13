EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get EnQuest alerts:

ENQUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

ENQUF stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76. EnQuest has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.54.

About EnQuest

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnQuest (ENQUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.