Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Entegris worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 66,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,091,441 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.44.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $149.76 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.73 and a 1-year high of $150.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. Entegris’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

