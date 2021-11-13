Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EGLX. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.56.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EGLX opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLX. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.