Enthusiast Gaming Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 16,326 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,373% compared to the typical daily volume of 365 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.43 million and a P/E ratio of -10.84. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $35,026,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $5,326,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 586,908 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $3,670,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 98.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 271,200 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.