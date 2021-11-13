Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENV. Raymond James raised their price objective on Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.29.
Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2,168.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.