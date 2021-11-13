Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENV. Raymond James raised their price objective on Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.29.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.27.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2,168.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

