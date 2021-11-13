EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,767 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 122.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 180.3% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,680,000 after purchasing an additional 627,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,649,000 after purchasing an additional 564,338 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,427,000 after purchasing an additional 545,718 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $36,660,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM opened at $162.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $164.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

