EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,344. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 83.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.43.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSY. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.58.

Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

