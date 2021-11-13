EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $54,514,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $10,776,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Garmin by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $143.08 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $112.82 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.21 and its 200 day moving average is $153.37.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

