EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 618 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,290 shares of company stock valued at $77,504,021. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $682.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.84 and a twelve month high of $690.97. The firm has a market cap of $302.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $627.56 and a 200 day moving average of $555.77.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.76.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

