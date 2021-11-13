EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.71.

NYSE MA opened at $363.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.04. The company has a market capitalization of $357.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.38 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.