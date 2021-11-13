Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for LifeStance Health Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for LifeStance Health Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LifeStance Health Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LFST. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ LFST opened at $10.34 on Thursday. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

