Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given a C$30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$30.00 price target on Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ERO. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$33.50 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.91.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$23.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$17.24 and a 52-week high of C$29.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.82.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

