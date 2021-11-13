Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,045 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at $626,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 791.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Essent Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 155,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Essent Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

ESNT stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.93%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

