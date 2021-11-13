Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ESNT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

ESNT opened at $46.38 on Friday. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essent Group will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

