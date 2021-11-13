Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.45

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.45 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.35). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 25.98 ($0.34), with a volume of 3,860,275 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.45. The company has a market capitalization of £741.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 27.90 and a quick ratio of 27.27.

Eurasia Mining Company Profile (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

