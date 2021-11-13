European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $143.63

Shares of European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.63 ($1.88) and traded as high as GBX 144.50 ($1.89). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 143.25 ($1.87), with a volume of 635,723 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of £519.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 143.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

