EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given New $26.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EVCM. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 23.38.

Shares of EVCM stock opened at 20.25 on Tuesday. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 14.87 and a 12 month high of 23.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 18.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,237,000.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

