Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.38.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,664,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,765. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Exelon has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exelon stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of Exelon worth $622,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.