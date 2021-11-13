F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen Sells 1,867 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $416,602.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 479 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $97,275.32.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 482 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.34, for a total value of $97,527.88.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $229.45 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.33 and a 1 year high of $230.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.47 and a 200-day moving average of $197.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

