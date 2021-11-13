Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,444 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.2% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.71.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $375.67 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $370.52 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

