Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.120-$14.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.
Shares of FICO stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $375.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,583. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $370.52 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $412.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.21.
Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
