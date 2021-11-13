Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.120-$14.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Shares of FICO stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $375.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,583. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $370.52 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $412.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $543.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

