Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.120-$14.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on FICO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $522.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $543.71.

Fair Isaac stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $375.67. 430,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $370.52 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $412.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.32.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

