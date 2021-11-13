Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $464.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $543.71.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $375.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $370.52 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 34.0% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 145,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 37,795 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 221.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,749 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

