Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FATT) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FATT) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.45. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fat Tail Risk ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FATT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 16.47% of Fat Tail Risk ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

