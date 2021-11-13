Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.55. Federal Signal also posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Federal Signal by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,995,000 after buying an additional 690,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,591,000 after buying an additional 311,861 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,655,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Federal Signal by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 986,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after buying an additional 213,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Federal Signal has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

