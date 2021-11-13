Field Trip Health (FTRP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.
Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Field Trip Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Field Trip Health stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a current ratio of 19.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93. Field Trip Health has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.71.
Field Trip Health Company Profile
Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.
