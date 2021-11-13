Field Trip Health (FTRP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Field Trip Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

Field Trip Health stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a current ratio of 19.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93. Field Trip Health has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.71.

FTRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Field Trip Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Field Trip Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.