Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at National Bankshares

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.00.

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$11.47 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.66.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is presently 223.40%.

In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.49, for a total value of C$245,367.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,833,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,686,606.07. Also, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 54,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$569,448.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,252,053.81. Insiders have sold a total of 469,988 shares of company stock worth $4,869,952 in the last quarter.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

