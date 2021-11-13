Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 423.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 32,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

FRGI stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $288.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 2.16.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 5.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FRGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

