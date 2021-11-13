FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. FIGS updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FIGS opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47. FIGS has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth about $56,847,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth about $805,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth about $300,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

