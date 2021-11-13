Financial Analysis: Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) & Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

75.7% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Broadstone Net Lease pays out 179.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whitestone REIT pays out 153.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadstone Net Lease has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Whitestone REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadstone Net Lease 23.73% 3.40% 2.03% Whitestone REIT 10.29% 2.98% 1.02%

Volatility and Risk

Broadstone Net Lease has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Broadstone Net Lease and Whitestone REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadstone Net Lease 0 6 0 0 2.00 Whitestone REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus target price of $26.17, suggesting a potential upside of 0.72%. Given Broadstone Net Lease’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broadstone Net Lease is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Whitestone REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadstone Net Lease $321.64 million 12.83 $51.18 million $0.57 45.58 Whitestone REIT $117.92 million 4.11 $6.03 million $0.28 35.21

Broadstone Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT. Whitestone REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadstone Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Broadstone Net Lease beats Whitestone REIT on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of September 30, 2020, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 627 properties in 41 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types, with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $4.0 billion.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.