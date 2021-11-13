Financial Comparison: Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) versus Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Icosavax and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icosavax N/A N/A N/A Mesoblast -1,325.26% -17.65% -13.58%

This table compares Icosavax and Mesoblast’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icosavax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mesoblast $7.46 million 109.04 -$98.81 million ($0.82) -7.65

Icosavax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mesoblast.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.4% of Icosavax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Icosavax and Mesoblast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icosavax 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mesoblast 1 1 3 0 2.40

Icosavax currently has a consensus price target of $48.57, suggesting a potential upside of 84.59%. Mesoblast has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 115.31%. Given Mesoblast’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than Icosavax.

Summary

Icosavax beats Mesoblast on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icosavax

Icosavax Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc. is based in SEATTLE.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

