Financial Contrast: Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) & Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

78.5% of Momentive Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Momentive Global and Aurora Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 3 1 0 2.25 Aurora Mobile 0 0 3 0 3.00

Momentive Global currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.43%. Aurora Mobile has a consensus target price of $4.86, indicating a potential upside of 223.78%. Given Aurora Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Momentive Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Momentive Global and Aurora Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $375.61 million 9.13 -$91.58 million ($0.72) -32.29 Aurora Mobile $72.28 million 2.44 -$34.49 million ($0.26) -5.77

Aurora Mobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -25.31% -29.87% -11.62% Aurora Mobile -53.51% -46.70% -19.88%

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

