First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 70,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 475,362 shares.The stock last traded at $20.17 and had previously closed at $20.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Advantage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Get First Advantage alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.44.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter worth $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the third quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the third quarter worth $64,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the third quarter worth $129,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Company Profile (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.