First Financial Bank Trust Division Acquires 1,236 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,438 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 1.2% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $11,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,070 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 187.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after acquiring an additional 983,528 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,834,000 after purchasing an additional 297,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,879,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,340,000 after purchasing an additional 271,628 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE:FRC opened at $219.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $128.60 and a 52 week high of $222.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.00.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.