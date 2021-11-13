First Financial Bank Trust Division Buys 3,129 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Fastenal by 578.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 192,636 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,504,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,225,000 after purchasing an additional 81,776 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 548,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,501,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after buying an additional 2,766,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,396.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294 and have sold 97,396 shares worth $5,474,420. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.98. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

