First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,487,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

CL opened at $78.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.72. The company has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.