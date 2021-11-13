First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Amundi acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,776 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 85.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Starbucks by 361.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,613,000 after buying an additional 1,244,108 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

SBUX stock opened at $111.72 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $93.70 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.40 and a 200 day moving average of $114.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.