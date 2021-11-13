First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $14.60 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 1.6% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after buying an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $325,621,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 10.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,660,576,000 after buying an additional 184,725 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in BlackRock by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after buying an additional 161,443 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 112,080.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 127,772 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK opened at $971.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $899.51 and a 200-day moving average of $887.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $658.29 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $147.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

