First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases 1,105 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned 0.11% of Ashland Global worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,348 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASH opened at $106.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $106.44.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.22.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

